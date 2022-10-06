Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $282,152.40

Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Colony Avalanche Index has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Colony Avalanche Index token can now be bought for about $90.44 or 0.00450996 BTC on major exchanges. Colony Avalanche Index has a total market capitalization of $282,152.40 and approximately $40,974.00 worth of Colony Avalanche Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Colony Avalanche Index Token Profile

Colony Avalanche Index is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2022. Colony Avalanche Index’s total supply is 5,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,119 tokens. Colony Avalanche Index’s official Twitter account is @cai_index. The official website for Colony Avalanche Index is app.phuture.finance.

Buying and Selling Colony Avalanche Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Colony Avalanche Index has a current supply of 5,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Colony Avalanche Index is 91.9891367 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $258.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.phuture.finance.”

