Colony Network Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Million (CLNY)

Colony Network Token (CLNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Colony Network Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Colony Network Token has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $50,906.00 worth of Colony Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colony Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,071.22 or 1.00049831 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002365 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051948 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064608 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Colony Network Token Profile

Colony Network Token (CLNY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2014. Colony Network Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 tokens. Colony Network Token’s official Twitter account is @joincolony and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Colony Network Token is colony.io. The official message board for Colony Network Token is blog.colony.io. The Reddit community for Colony Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/joincolony and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Colony Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Colony Network Token (CLNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014and operates on the Ethereum platform. Colony Network Token has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Colony Network Token is 0.05377503 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $48,821.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://colony.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colony Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colony Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colony Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

