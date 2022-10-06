Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Lowered to €20.00

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.50 ($23.98) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.