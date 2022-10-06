Comparing Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 520.66%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.90%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

This table compares Biotricity and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 6.15 -$29.13 million ($0.63) -1.45 Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.71 -$24.68 million ($0.97) -5.93

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -360.56% N/A -160.17% Apollo Endosurgery -52.42% -87.39% -32.03%

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Biotricity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

