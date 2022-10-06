Comparing China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) & Its Competitors

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare China Zenix Auto International to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million -$61.16 million -0.46 China Zenix Auto International Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 11.74

China Zenix Auto International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% China Zenix Auto International Competitors -301.23% -5.68% -3.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Zenix Auto International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International Competitors 416 2127 2908 37 2.47

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 46.24%. Given China Zenix Auto International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Zenix Auto International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International’s peers have a beta of 1.59, indicating that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Zenix Auto International peers beat China Zenix Auto International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

