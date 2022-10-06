Comparing IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Anika Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 8.78 $9.32 million $0.97 30.11 Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.43 $4.13 million ($0.76) -32.41

IRadimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

IRadimed has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IRadimed and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 25.42% 18.11% 15.72% Anika Therapeutics -7.26% -1.96% -1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IRadimed and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

IRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.79%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.49%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

IRadimed beats Anika Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

