Comparing Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MAG Silver and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newmont 0 9 7 0 2.44

MAG Silver presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Newmont has a consensus price target of $67.24, suggesting a potential upside of 53.18%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 4.61% 4.54% Newmont 6.40% 9.13% 5.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAG Silver and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MAG Silver and Newmont’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.18 74.89 Newmont $12.22 billion 2.85 $1.17 billion $0.99 44.34

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newmont beats MAG Silver on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

