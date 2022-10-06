Compendium Finance (CMFI) Price Down 28.5% This Week

Compendium Finance (CMFI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Compendium Finance token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compendium Finance has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compendium Finance has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $11,875.00 worth of Compendium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compendium Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About Compendium Finance

Compendium Finance was first traded on January 23rd, 2022. Compendium Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,432,000 tokens. Compendium Finance’s official Twitter account is @compendiumfi. The official message board for Compendium Finance is medium.com/@compendium-finance. The official website for Compendium Finance is compendium.finance.

Buying and Selling Compendium Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Compendium Finance (CMFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Compendium Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Compendium Finance is 0.01799594 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,001.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compendium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compendium Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compendium Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compendium Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compendium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compendium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.