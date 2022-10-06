Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 40.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.