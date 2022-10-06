Congress Park Capital LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,788,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

