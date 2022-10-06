Connect Price Tops $0.0698 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Connect has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Connect has a total market cap of $899,055.24 and approximately $9,714.00 worth of Connect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connect token can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00188959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Connect Profile

Connect (CNT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Connect’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,873,316 tokens. Connect’s official Twitter account is @connectstela and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Connect is https://reddit.com/r/ConnectPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect’s official website is www.connectstela.com.

Buying and Selling Connect

According to CryptoCompare, “Connect (CNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Connect has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Connect is 0.06983129 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,973.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.connectstela.com/.”

