ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells $63,360.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $146,960.00.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

ContextLogic stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.