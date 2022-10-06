Contrasting Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) and Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Barfresh Food Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group $6.70 million 5.60 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Cuisine Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barfresh Food Group.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.6% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group -20.68% -25.23% -19.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cuisine Solutions and Barfresh Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.28%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

About Cuisine Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.