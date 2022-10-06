Contrasting Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Laboratories and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $470.25 million 1.62 $19.73 million $0.19 86.43 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.36 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Dividends

Profitability

Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Core Laboratories pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Core Laboratories and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 1.82% 16.12% 4.58% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Core Laboratories and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 3 0 0 0 1.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90

Core Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 49.10%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Core Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. In addition, the company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. It operates approximately in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

