Contrasting Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) & U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) and Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Gold and Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Gold presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.00%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Lithium.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$13.93 million ($1.65) -2.42 Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.02) -7.01

This table compares U.S. Gold and Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -55.42% -49.64% Lithium N/A -132.24% -72.21%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project that consists of 103 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 3 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also holds interests in the BC Sugar Flake Graphite property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the six discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

