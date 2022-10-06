Cook Finance (COOK) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Cook Finance (COOK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Cook Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Finance has a market capitalization of $335,176.76 and approximately $130,339.00 worth of Cook Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.96 or 1.00014796 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002367 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00063821 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Cook Finance Token Profile

Cook Finance is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2020. Cook Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 tokens. Cook Finance’s official message board is cookfinance.medium.com. The official website for Cook Finance is www.cook.finance. The Reddit community for Cook Finance is https://reddit.com/r/cookprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cook Finance’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cook Finance (COOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cook Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 873,630,734.7001727 in circulation. The last known price of Cook Finance is 0.00039529 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $100,378.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cook.finance/.”

