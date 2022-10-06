CoolHash (COOHA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

CoolHash (COOHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. CoolHash has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $10,316.00 worth of CoolHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoolHash token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoolHash has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoolHash Profile

CoolHash’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. CoolHash’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. CoolHash’s official message board is coolmininggame.medium.com. CoolHash’s official Twitter account is @coolmininggame. The official website for CoolHash is coolmining.io.

Buying and Selling CoolHash

According to CryptoCompare, “CoolHash (COOHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KCC platform. CoolHash has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoolHash is 0.41126643 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $101,835.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coolmining.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoolHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoolHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoolHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

