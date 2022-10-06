Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.80 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMMC. Haywood Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.60.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

