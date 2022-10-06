CorgiCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $445,162.18 (CORGI)

CorgiCoin (CORGI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, CorgiCoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. CorgiCoin has a total market capitalization of $445,162.18 and $8,743.00 worth of CorgiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorgiCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.13 or 0.99980476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004902 BTC.

CorgiCoin Token Profile

CorgiCoin (CRYPTO:CORGI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2021. The Reddit community for CorgiCoin is https://reddit.com/r/CorgiArmy. CorgiCoin’s official Twitter account is @corgicoinbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CorgiCoin is www.corgicoin.net.

CorgiCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CorgiCoin (CORGI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CorgiCoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CorgiCoin is 0.00004587 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $242.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.corgicoin.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorgiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorgiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorgiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

