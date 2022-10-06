Cortland Associates Inc. MO Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

