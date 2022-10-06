Cosmic Champs (COSG) Price Tops $0.0824 on Exchanges

Cosmic Champs (COSG) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Cosmic Champs has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmic Champs token can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmic Champs has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $8,898.00 worth of Cosmic Champs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmic Champs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Cosmic Champs

Cosmic Champs’ genesis date was April 19th, 2022. Cosmic Champs’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,965,000 tokens. Cosmic Champs’ official website is www.cosmicchamps.com. Cosmic Champs’ official Twitter account is @cosmicchamps and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmic Champs is https://reddit.com/r/cosmicchamps. Cosmic Champs’ official message board is medium.com/@cosmicchamps.

Cosmic Champs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmic Champs (COSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Algorand platform. Cosmic Champs has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cosmic Champs is 0.08072378 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,902.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cosmicchamps.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmic Champs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmic Champs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmic Champs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmic Champs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmic Champs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.