Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.59.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.86 on Monday. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after buying an additional 212,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 787,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 396,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 616,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 222,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

