Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,788 shares of company stock worth $2,207,092. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 67,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

CVLG stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $317.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

