CoW Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.20 Million (COW)

CoW Protocol (COW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One CoW Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. CoW Protocol has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $57,654.00 worth of CoW Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoW Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00145149 BTC.

CoW Protocol Profile

CoW Protocol was first traded on April 27th, 2021. CoW Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,248,540 tokens. The official website for CoW Protocol is cow.fi. The official message board for CoW Protocol is medium.com/@cow-protocol. CoW Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mevprotection and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoW Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CoW Protocol (COW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoW Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoW Protocol is 0.09161619 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $56,521.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cow.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoW Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoW Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoW Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

