Crabada (CRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Crabada (CRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Crabada has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $102,113.00 worth of Crabada was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crabada has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Crabada token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crabada alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Crabada Profile

Crabada was first traded on September 3rd, 2021. Crabada’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,983,556 tokens. Crabada’s official Twitter account is @playcrabada and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crabada’s official website is www.crabada.com. Crabada’s official message board is medium.com/@playcrabada.

Crabada Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crabada (CRA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Crabada has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,983,556 in circulation. The last known price of Crabada is 0.01432198 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $138,150.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crabada.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crabada directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crabada should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crabada using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crabada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crabada and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.