Creator Platform (CTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111,070.59

Creator Platform (CTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Creator Platform has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Creator Platform has a total market capitalization of $111,070.59 and approximately $13,450.00 worth of Creator Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creator Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Creator Platform Token Profile

Creator Platform launched on September 8th, 2021. Creator Platform’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,500,000 tokens. Creator Platform’s official message board is creatorplatfor1.medium.com. Creator Platform’s official website is www.creatorchain.network. Creator Platform’s official Twitter account is @creatorctr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creator Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “Creator Platform (CTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Creator Platform has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Creator Platform is 0.00255119 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,044.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.creatorchain.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creator Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creator Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creator Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

