CreDA (CREDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,012.00

CreDA (CREDA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CreDA has a market cap of $60,008.81 and $11,012.00 worth of CreDA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CreDA has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One CreDA token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CreDA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

CreDA Profile

CreDA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,066 tokens. CreDA’s official message board is creda-app.medium.com. The Reddit community for CreDA is https://reddit.com/r/CreDAOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CreDA is www.creda.app/home. CreDA’s official Twitter account is @credafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CreDA

According to CryptoCompare, “CreDA (CREDA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. CreDA has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CreDA is 0.1113218 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $122.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.creda.app/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CreDA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CreDA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CreDA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CreDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CreDA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.