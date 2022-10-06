Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.05. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Credicorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
