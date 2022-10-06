Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.05. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credicorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

