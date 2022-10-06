Credit Suisse Group Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,828

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,668.83.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.