Credit Suisse Group Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,828

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,668.83.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

