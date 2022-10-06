Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Head to Head Contrast

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,524.15% -1,036.32% -174.03% MGT Capital Investments -197.77% -326.62% -74.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 3.34 -$17.27 million N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 10.80 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Creek Road Miners and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MGT Capital Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Creek Road Miners.

Risk and Volatility

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Creek Road Miners and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MGT Capital Investments beats Creek Road Miners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

