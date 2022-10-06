Critical Comparison: Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) versus BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Aramark pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.00% 8.25% 1.60% BAB 12.27% 13.25% 8.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 4 3 0 2.43 BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aramark and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than BAB.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aramark and BAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $12.10 billion 0.74 -$90.83 million $0.61 56.92 BAB $3.07 million 2.01 $650,000.00 $0.05 16.98

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aramark beats BAB on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, payment, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, the company offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. Additionally, it provides design, sourcing and manufacturing, delivery, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing services for uniforms and accessories; provides managed restroom services; and rents uniforms, work clothing, outerwear, particulate-free garments, and non-garment items and related services that include mats, shop towels, and first aid supplies. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About BAB

(Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units in operation in 20 states. BAB, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

