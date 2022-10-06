Critical Comparison: Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group N/A N/A N/A Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a consensus price target of $87.43, suggesting a potential upside of 65.58%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $198.74 billion 0.28 $27.22 billion $25.12 2.10 Volcon $450,000.00 110.39 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Volcon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; automotive insurance brokerage and banking services; car subscription and car rental, and fleet management, as well as digital services for charging and payment; and mobility services. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

