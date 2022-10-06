Critical Review: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus target price of 4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 13.26% 5.36% 0.26% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Inter & Co, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.12 billion 1.07 $10.06 billion $0.59 7.78 Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides M&As and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, it offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions; asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds; loans, deposits, fund transfers, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

