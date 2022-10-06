CROC BOY (CROC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $71,208.81

CROC BOY (CROC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CROC BOY has a total market cap of $71,208.81 and $24,085.00 worth of CROC BOY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROC BOY has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One CROC BOY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

CROC BOY’s launch date was April 7th, 2022. CROC BOY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CROC BOY is https://reddit.com/r/crocbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROC BOY’s official message board is medium.com/@crocbscofficial. The official website for CROC BOY is crocboy.io. CROC BOY’s official Twitter account is @crocboyofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “CROC BOY (CROC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CROC BOY has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CROC BOY is 0.00000712 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://crocboy.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROC BOY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROC BOY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROC BOY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

