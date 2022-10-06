Croking (CRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,208.00

Croking (CRK) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Croking has a market capitalization of $84,049.43 and approximately $23,208.00 worth of Croking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Croking token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Croking has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Croking Token Profile

Croking’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Croking’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,077,657,807,070 tokens. Croking’s official Twitter account is @crokingofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Croking is medium.com/@crokingteaml. The official website for Croking is croking.net.

Buying and Selling Croking

According to CryptoCompare, “Croking (CRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Croking has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Croking is 0 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $973.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://croking.net/.”

