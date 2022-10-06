CronaSwap Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $318,523.88 (CRONA)

CronaSwap (CRONA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, CronaSwap has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. CronaSwap has a total market cap of $318,523.88 and approximately $10,517.00 worth of CronaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CronaSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About CronaSwap

CronaSwap’s genesis date was October 5th, 2021. The official website for CronaSwap is app.cronaswap.org/swap. The official message board for CronaSwap is cronaswap.medium.com/announcing-the-partnership-with-anyswap-caae39f3876f. CronaSwap’s official Twitter account is @cronaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CronaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CronaSwap (CRONA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cronos platform. CronaSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CronaSwap is 0.00695095 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,565.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.cronaswap.org/swap.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CronaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CronaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CronaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

