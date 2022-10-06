Cronospad (CPAD) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Cronospad (CPAD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Cronospad token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronospad has a total market cap of $530,000.00 and $22,043.00 worth of Cronospad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronospad has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Cronospad Token Profile

Cronospad was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Cronospad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Cronospad’s official website is www.cronospad.net. Cronospad’s official Twitter account is @cronospad_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronospad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cronospad (CPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cronospad has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cronospad is 0.00072053 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $753.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cronospad.net/.”

