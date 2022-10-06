CROWD (CWD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $180,383.36

CROWD (CWD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CROWD has a total market capitalization of $180,383.36 and approximately $254,142.00 worth of CROWD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CROWD has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One CROWD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

CROWD Profile

CROWD’s genesis date was January 1st, 2021. CROWD’s total supply is 2,496,085,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000,000 tokens. CROWD’s official website is crowdnetwork.io. CROWD’s official message board is crowdnetwork.medium.com. CROWD’s official Twitter account is @crowd_networks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROWD

According to CryptoCompare, “CROWD (CWD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CROWD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CROWD is 0.00035216 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $258,508.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crowdnetwork.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROWD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROWD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROWD using one of the exchanges listed above.

