Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $145.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,516,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,338,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.