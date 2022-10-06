Crypto Carbon Energy One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,305.00 (CYCE)

Crypto Carbon Energy (CYCE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Crypto Carbon Energy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Carbon Energy has traded 55.1% lower against the dollar. Crypto Carbon Energy has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $15,305.00 worth of Crypto Carbon Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Carbon Energy Token Profile

Crypto Carbon Energy was first traded on May 15th, 2021. Crypto Carbon Energy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,192,313 tokens. The official message board for Crypto Carbon Energy is cycecoin.medium.com. Crypto Carbon Energy’s official website is cycecoin.com. The Reddit community for Crypto Carbon Energy is https://reddit.com/r/cyce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crypto Carbon Energy’s official Twitter account is @cycecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Carbon Energy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Carbon Energy (CYCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto Carbon Energy has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Carbon Energy is 0.29504643 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cycecoin.com/.”

