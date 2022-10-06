Crypto Cavemen Club (CAVE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million

Crypto Cavemen Club (CAVE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Crypto Cavemen Club has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $133,962.00 worth of Crypto Cavemen Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Cavemen Club token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Cavemen Club has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About Crypto Cavemen Club

Crypto Cavemen Club was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Crypto Cavemen Club’s official Twitter account is @thecavemenclub. Crypto Cavemen Club’s official website is www.cryptocavemen.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Cavemen Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Cavemen Club (CAVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Crypto Cavemen Club has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Crypto Cavemen Club is 0.21049689 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $221,816.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptocavemen.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Cavemen Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Cavemen Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Cavemen Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

