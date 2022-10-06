Crypto Classic (CRC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.30 Million

Crypto Classic (CRC) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Crypto Classic has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Classic token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Classic has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $20,627.00 worth of Crypto Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,093.54 or 0.99981814 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002361 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00051856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto Classic Token Profile

Crypto Classic (CRYPTO:CRC) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2021. Crypto Classic’s official website is www.cryptoclassic.org. Crypto Classic’s official Twitter account is @cro_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto Classic is twitter.com/cro_classic.

Crypto Classic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Classic (CRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Classic has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Crypto Classic is 0.01508665 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,867.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptoclassic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

