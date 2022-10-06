Crypto Raiders (RAIDER) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Crypto Raiders (RAIDER) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Crypto Raiders token can now be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Raiders has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Raiders has a market capitalization of $486,294.87 and $27,196.00 worth of Crypto Raiders was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.85 or 0.99980164 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063399 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021842 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004884 BTC.

About Crypto Raiders

RAIDER is a token. Crypto Raiders’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,381,686 tokens. Crypto Raiders’ official website is cryptoraiders.xyz. Crypto Raiders’ official Twitter account is @crypto_raiders and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Raiders’ official message board is cryptoraiders.medium.com.

Crypto Raiders Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Raiders (RAIDER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Crypto Raiders has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Raiders is 0.09301207 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,180.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoraiders.xyz/.”

