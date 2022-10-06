Crypto Shield Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Crypto Shield (SHIELD) traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Crypto Shield has a total market cap of $99,031.00 and $45,076.00 worth of Crypto Shield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Shield token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Shield has traded down 99.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

Crypto Shield Token Profile

Crypto Shield’s launch date was October 26th, 2021. Crypto Shield’s total supply is 9,326,620,139 tokens. Crypto Shield’s official Twitter account is @cryptoshieldco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto Shield is cryptoshield.medium.com. The official website for Crypto Shield is www.cryptoshield.co.

Crypto Shield Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield (SHIELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto Shield has a current supply of 9,326,620,139 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Shield is 0.00000024 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $61.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptoshield.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Shield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Shield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Shield using one of the exchanges listed above.

