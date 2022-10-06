Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $134,092.17

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Crypto Sports Network has a total market cap of $134,092.17 and approximately $39.00 worth of Crypto Sports Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports Network has traded 61.7% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003052 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network Coin Profile

Crypto Sports Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports Network’s total supply is 13,370,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,361,901 coins. Crypto Sports Network’s official Twitter account is @cryptosportsio. Crypto Sports Network’s official website is www.cspn.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CSPN through the process of mining. Crypto Sports Network has a current supply of 13,370,000 with 2,737,526.16933 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Sports Network is 0.01180186 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $59.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cspn.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports Network directly using US dollars.

