CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121,963.73

CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. CryptoCart V2 has a total market capitalization of $121,963.73 and $12,694.00 worth of CryptoCart V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoCart V2 has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoCart V2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002892 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

CryptoCart V2 Profile

CryptoCart V2 launched on December 8th, 2021. CryptoCart V2’s total supply is 211,269 tokens. CryptoCart V2’s official Twitter account is @cryptocartcc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoCart V2 is cryptocart.cc.

CryptoCart V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCart V2 (CCV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CryptoCart V2 has a current supply of 211,269 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoCart V2 is 0.60344871 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $74.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptocart.cc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCart V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCart V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCart V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

