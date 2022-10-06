Cryptomeda Hits One Day Volume of $12,372.00 (TECH)

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Cryptomeda has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Cryptomeda has a total market cap of $291,890.87 and approximately $12,372.00 worth of Cryptomeda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptomeda token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptomeda Token Profile

Cryptomeda (TECH) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Cryptomeda’s official Twitter account is @cryptomedatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptomeda is cryptomeda.tech. The official message board for Cryptomeda is cryptomedatech.medium.com.

Cryptomeda Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptomeda (TECH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cryptomeda has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Cryptomeda is 0.00106027 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $892.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptomeda.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptomeda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptomeda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptomeda using one of the exchanges listed above.

