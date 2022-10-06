CryptoMines Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $866,976.30 (ETERNAL)

CryptoMines (ETERNAL) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, CryptoMines has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. CryptoMines has a market capitalization of $866,976.30 and $483,167.00 worth of CryptoMines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoMines token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About CryptoMines

CryptoMines launched on September 12th, 2021. CryptoMines’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,614,788 tokens. The official message board for CryptoMines is cryptomines.medium.com. The official website for CryptoMines is cryptomines.app. CryptoMines’ official Twitter account is @cryptominesapp.

Buying and Selling CryptoMines

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoMines (ETERNAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoMines has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoMines is 0.24489687 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $530,759.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptomines.app/.”

