CryptoTanks (TANK) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

CryptoTanks (TANK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. CryptoTanks has a market cap of $61,284.00 and $168,100.00 worth of CryptoTanks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTanks token can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTanks has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTanks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

CryptoTanks Profile

CryptoTanks’ launch date was December 20th, 2021. CryptoTanks’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,000 tokens. CryptoTanks’ official Twitter account is @cryptotanksio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoTanks’ official website is cryptotanks.com.

Buying and Selling CryptoTanks

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTanks (TANK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoTanks has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoTanks is 0.00736303 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $111,598.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptotanks.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTanks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTanks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTanks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTanks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.