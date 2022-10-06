Cryptowolf Finance ($CWOLF) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Cryptowolf Finance ($CWOLF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Cryptowolf Finance has a total market capitalization of $60,467.54 and $14,201.00 worth of Cryptowolf Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptowolf Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptowolf Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

Cryptowolf Finance Profile

Cryptowolf Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2021. Cryptowolf Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Cryptowolf Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptowolfgame. The official website for Cryptowolf Finance is www.cryptowolf.finance. The Reddit community for Cryptowolf Finance is https://reddit.com/r/cryptowolfgame. The official message board for Cryptowolf Finance is medium.com/@cryptowolfgame.

Cryptowolf Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptowolf Finance ($CWOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cryptowolf Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptowolf Finance is 0.00604675 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptowolf.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptowolf Finance directly using US dollars.

